  • "I hope he can forgive me" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson reflects on son Raja Jackson's assault on Syko Stu at KnockX event 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:45 GMT
Quinton
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issues lengthy statement. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has spoken at length for the first time about the controversy surrounding his son Raja’s violent attack on wrestler Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. The former UFC light heavyweight champion admitted the situation has left him conflicted as both a father and a public figure.

Jackson made it clear he does not condone Raja’s actions. He said the incident has put him in a bad place, especially knowing Stu’s family had to watch it unfold live. While insisting he had no involvement and learned details at the same pace as everyone else, he acknowledged the perception that he should bear responsibility as a father.

Addressing the incident during a live stream on Kick, Jackson said:

"I feel bad about Syko Stu and his family. His family had to see that sh*t. You know what I'm saying? I wish I could have been there, but I couldn't... I'm doing what any father would do, being a father in hard moments like this. Sometimes you're proud of your kids, and sometimes you're not proud of your kids, but at the end of the day, you're still a father."
He added:

"You need to know that I don't condone Raja's conduct. And I hope Syko Stu can forgive me. As a dad, because I'm not understanding everything, you know what I'm saying? And let's see what happens from here. I'm talking about that sh*t no more. I'm not talking about that sh*t no more. I'm done with that."
Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:

Jake Shields backs Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson after his son Raja’s attack on Syko Stu

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields has stepped in to defend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson as backlash intensifies over his son Raja’s attack on Syko Stu.

Shields explained that he was with 'Rampage' when the incident unfolded and insisted the former champion was disturbed by what happened. Shields came out in Jackson's defense on X, writing:

"Everyone is talking sh*t to 'Rampage,' but what is he supposed to do? By chance, I was with 'Rampage' when this happened, and trust me, he was not okay with this. But what is a father supposed to say? Obviously, this was awful, but as a father, he also loves his son and is in shock."
Quick Links

