"I hope Mark Zuckerberg don't take this post down, because it's true" - Bryce Mitchell trolls Elon Musk in new post, rants on how electric cars are not environment-friendly

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is not a big fan of electric cars. In a recent video on Instagram, 'Thug Nasty' fired shots at billionaire Elon Musk and claimed that Musk stole from people like Mitchell to build his wealth.

In the video, the 27-year-old spoke about how electric cars were not environment-friendly. The 27-year-old also took a jab at Mark Zuckerberg, saying he hoped the video would not get removed from the internet.

"If you like driving electric cars just because you like them, hey, that's fine. But don't tell me it's environmentally friendly. You're a stupid motherf**ker if you do. Because that electric cars runs off of coal and to mine coal, it takes diesel equipment. To transport coal, it takes diesel equipment. So you can thank people like myself who operate diesel equipment for your electric car to work. And I know that... Elon Musk got more money than me, but y'all got to remember... my business didn't get half a billion in subsidies this year. My kind of business don't get no subsidies. So really, his success is from people like me that he stole from. I hope Mark Zuckerberg don't take this post down, because it's true," said Bryce Mitchell.

You can watch the video below:

Mitchell uploaded the video at a time when the city of California is facing blackouts due to heat waves. In the midst of this, a picture emerged on Twitter where a Tesla car had a fossil fuel generator attached to it.

Bryce Mitchell has a fight lined up for November

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Bryce Mitchell will face Movsar Evloev in a battle of undefeated featherweights on Nov. 5Full story: bit.ly/3Ucu2kv Bryce Mitchell will face Movsar Evloev in a battle of undefeated featherweights on Nov. 5 🔥Full story: bit.ly/3Ucu2kv https://t.co/vFAaCywOR3

It was recently announced that Bryce Mitchell will take on Movsar Evloev in a featherweight scrap on the November 5th card.

What makes this fight really interesting is the fact that both featherweights are currently undefeated in their MMA careers.

Evloev and Mitchell share a lot of similarities in their resumes. Evloev has a 16-0 record in MMA career where Mitchell sports a 15-0 record.

Both fighters have had six fights each in the promotion. Apart from a twister submission victory by 'Thug Nasty', all those encounters have been won by decision.

Mitchell has wins over fighters like Andre Fili and Edson Barboza, where Evloev's biggest wins are against Hakeem Dawodu and Dan Ige.

Both featherweights are currently ranked in the top 10 of the 145-pound rankings and with a win in November, would move one step closer to earning a shot at UFC gold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far