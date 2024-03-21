"I just got to be careful" - Jarred Brooks says he needs to be more calculated in his approach after Joshua Pacio setback

Rather than beat himself up too badly after what happened at ONE 166: Qatar, Jarred Brooks is using this opportunity to learn from his mistakes.

The Mash Fight Team star believes that the setbacks in his career have always been reminders to stay focused and calculated at all times, with this one being no different.

Brooks lost his strawweight title in a rematch with Joshua Pacio in Qatar by his own doing.

'The Monkey God', though he claims it was unintentional, spiked Pacio on his head in the opening minute, leading to him being disqualified.

Jarred Brooks reflected on this difficult moment in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, where he spoke about the main lesson he has learned from this experience:

"You know, my losses have always been come crazy stuff, man. So, that's just God showing me like, 'hey, I'm here, you know. Don't stumble right now.' But another thing I have to be careful off to is carefulness. I just got to be careful of where I am, one, in my environment, and two, where I am in the cage, my thought process."

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks will look to come back stronger from this setback

Jarred Brooks hasn't lost any motivation or desire to be the absolute best following his latest setback.

Things appeared to be going well for him in the rematch with Pacio right up until that moment, which led to total confusion inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1.

The two top strawweights are sure to run it back in a trilogy now that 'The Passion' is back in possession of the crown.

Brooks will get his shot to make things right, but he will approach this next fight with the composure he lacked last time.

