"Who else is there?" - Jarred Brooks believes he deserves outright rematch against Joshua Pacio

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks asserts that an outright rematch against Joshua Pacio should be up for him in his next fight in ONE Championship.

'The Monkey God' highlighted that apart from the inconclusive ending to their recent showdown, he believes there is no other fighter in their division at the moment who deserves to get a shot at the world title that 'The Passion' once again holds.

Brooks shared this in an interview with The MMA Superfan, saying:

"Yeah, it's Josh, Josh, Josh. Who else is there? Yamakita just got played by [No. 2 contender] Bokang Masunyane. And Bokang was like, 'I get the title next.' No, bro. You really don't, who choked out who. I choked you out first round so it's not ."

He went on to say:

"Maybe Mansur Malachiev [No. 5 contender], if anybody. But you know, I feel Mansur still has a lot of work from watching that Saruta fight and I'm not, I'm not sitting here talking sh*t. I'm just giving my honest opinion."

Check out what he had to say below:

Jarred Brooks lost the ONE strawweight MMA gold after being disqualified for carrying out an accidental illegal slam on Pacio in the opening round of their title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The American fighter said it was unintentional on his part that he threw down the Lions Nation MMA standout to the canvas head first. Just the same, the move earned him an automatic DQ and forced him to surrender his championship belt in favor of Pacio.

Brooks has since apologized to the now-reigning champion for the unfortunate incident.

Joshua Pacio wants to complete unfinished business against rival Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks need not holler about facing Joshua Pacio again as the Filipino champion wants the same following the controversial ending their recent title showdown had.

Returned as ONE strawweight MMA world champion after Brooks was disqualified (illegal spike) in the opening round of their title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, 'The Passion' feels there is still unfinished business that needs to be settled with 'The Monkey God.'

The Filipino champion shared this in a recent media event hosted by ONE Championship in Manila, saying:

"It's really just Jarred. For me it's unfinished business. I want the trilogy to be this year. I'm hoping it would be in the Philippines."

Pacio first took on Jarred Brooks in December 2022, where he lost the ONE strawweight MMA world title by unanimous decision.