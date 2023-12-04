“I just like math” – Stamp reveals she nearly quit fighting to pursue a career in teaching

Stamp Fairtex has accomplished incredible things in martial arts, all of which have put her into a category all by her own. The Thai superstar became the first three-sport world champion earlier this year by winning the vacant ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

Having exploded onto the global scene as an elite striker by becoming the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion simultaneously, it seems obvious that the 25-year-old was destined to compete under the brightest lights.

Stamp revealed in a recent interview that this wasn’t necessarily the case, as a break in competition during her teenage years led to other career options being on the table.

The world champion told the New York Post that at one point, teaching was her primary pursuit:

“I quit fighting when I was like 10 and then I got back into it when I was 18. During the teenage years, I was considering becoming a math teacher. I just like math.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp finally cracked the code at ONE Fight Night 14

It seems crazy now to think that a slight change of mind could’ve stopped Stamp Fairtex from going on to have a legendary career under the ONE Championship banner.

Since arriving in the promotion, she has had her mind set on the goal of becoming a world champion in three different disciplines.

The fans have watched her evolve as a mixed martial artist right in front of their eyes, with it all leading up to ONE Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this past September.

Her title-winning performance against Ham Seo Hee showed how she has learnt from all of the setbacks along the way to finally accomplishing her main goal.

