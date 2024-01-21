"I just am trying to get into Valhalla" - Sean Strickland appears to be in good spirits after title loss as he shares clip with girlfriend

Sean Strickland was defeated by Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297.

It was the first title defense of Strickland's reign, but he came unstuck against 'Stillknocks' in a back-and-forth fight. It was competitive throughout, and du Plessis was awarded a 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 split-decision victory to become the first South African champion in UFC history.

'Tarzan' suffered a nasty cut around his left eye during the bout, and while the commentators pointed to a punch from 'Stillknocks' being the culprit, Strickland has revealed that it was actually from a headbutt.

He uploaded a video alongside his girlfriend to Instagram, assuring fans that he was okay. The footage was uploaded to X by MMA journalist Alex Behunin.

The former middleweight champion wrote the following caption:

"I'm just trying to get into Valhalla."

Watch Sean Strickland's video below:

Dana White disagrees with the result of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Company CEO Dana White did not agree with the judges' split-decision verdict in the main event of UFC 297 between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

The fight was a competitive affair, and fans and fighters alike were quick to share their scorecards for the bout, with Strickland and Du Plessis both being given the victory by members of the MMA world.

'Tarzan' outstruck his opponent over the five rounds, but he was taken down on several occasions, as well as receiving two nasty cuts on his face.

Following the conclusion of the main event, Dana White appeared in front of the media, where he was asked for his thoughts on the result of Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis. He said:

"I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Um, guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. You know, it was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds. I mean, the jab was f*****g beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA. And the jabs did what they’re supposed to do. Both of his [Du Plessis] eyes were swollen shut."

White continued:

"He slowed down in the third and fourth. Du Plessis kept coming forward. You know, then started mixing up takedowns and punches. And I had it even going to the fifth round, I’m like, this is the round. See who wants it.."

