"I just want to see them settle it" - Lito Adiwang chomping at the bit for Joshua Pacio - Jarred Brooks III

Lito Adiwang is in a similair place to a lot of fans when it comes to talking about the top of the strawweight MMA division right now.

For the past few years, there have been two standouts in his weight class and in their two fights, the strawweight crown has switched hands on both occasions.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks may have already faced one another twice, but after the way their last bout ended, a trilogy is needed to settle the score. Pacio reclaimed the title at ONE 166 after Brooks was disqualified for spiking his opponent on his head in the opening minute.

While there was no bad blood between them after the unfortunate result, they also knew that they would need to meet again inside the circle in the near future.

Lito Adiwang said the same thing in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA where he put this fight top of his wish list:

"I really feel bad about the outcome of their fight, because I know they trained really hard to give us a good show at a championship level, but it just ended like that. For now, I just want to see them settle it again."

Lito Adiwang will undoubtedly have a close eye on that fight

For a strawweight contender like Lito Adiwang, who held onto the No.5-ranked spot in the past, this trilogy means more than just watching these two competitors compete for the belt.

'Thunder Kid' doesn't put himself into the equation when talking about how he was dissapointed to see all of their hard work come to such a sudden ending inside Qatar's iconic Lusail Sports Arena.

That being said, Adiwang also has to consider that as one of the top contenders in the strawweight division, another rematch between Pacio and Brooks could also impact his own career.

The Filipino fighter wants to see the fight booked for a third time and that's a consensus opinion across the board.

He will also be sure to watch closely with hopes of challenging for the very same title in the near future.