  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I know how to beat him" - Paddy Pimblett believes UFC would book Ilia Topuria fight for the money and hype

"I know how to beat him" - Paddy Pimblett believes UFC would book Ilia Topuria fight for the money and hype

By Subham
Modified Jun 16, 2025 19:10 GMT
Paddy Pimblett (left) believes he can beat Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Paddy Pimblett (left) believes he can beat Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Paddy Pimblett believes if Ilia Topuria is crowned the new UFC lightweight kingpin later this month and he calls Pimblett out, the UFC will definitely make the bout.

Ad

Topuria will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight strap. Being a massive betting favourite already, who possesses tremendous knockout power, Topuria has already warned Oliveira of a violent finish.

However, Pimblett thinks he can beat 'El Matador' if they clash. During a recent sit-down with Tom Aspinall, 'The Baddy' said that if Topuria beats 'Do Bronx' and then calls out Pimblett, then the UFC will make sure they lock horns in the future. Aspinall seconded his comments.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pimblett also told his fellow Brit that he knows the Georgian-Spaniard's weaknesses and can beat him.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"If Ilia wins and says he wants to fight me, the UFC will make that fight because they know it's a money fight... I know I'd beat him... I know how to beat him. No one goes for his weaknesses; everyone just tries to have a boxing match with him." [h/t: Championship Rounds on X]
Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Ad

Ilia Topuria dubbed potential bout against Paddy Pimblett as "real fight"

During a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Ilia Topuria reignited his feud with Paddy Pimblett by calling him a hypocrite. He also took a dig at Pimblett for still not being a UFC champion. Although Topuria thinks Pimblett does not deserve a fight against him, 'El Matador' still wants to fight Pimblett to settle their differences inside the octagon.

Ad

Hence, if the former UFC champion can choose an opponent, he would pick 'The Baddy.' He said:

"If I were to choose any fight, I would fight him because I hate him. He's a pain in the a*s. I would like to give that fight to the fans because we haven't seen a real fight in the UFC for a long time. Two people who really want to fight each other."
Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments in second clip below:

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications