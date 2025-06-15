"I know how to beat him" - Paddy Pimblett believes UFC would book Ilia Topuria fight for the money and hype

Paddy Pimblett believes if Ilia Topuria is crowned the new UFC lightweight kingpin later this month and he calls Pimblett out, the UFC will definitely make the bout.
Topuria will face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant lightweight strap. Being a massive betting favourite already, who possesses tremendous knockout power, Topuria has already warned Oliveira of a violent finish.
However, Pimblett thinks he can beat 'El Matador' if they clash. During a recent sit-down with Tom Aspinall, 'The Baddy' said that if Topuria beats 'Do Bronx' and then calls out Pimblett, then the UFC will make sure they lock horns in the future. Aspinall seconded his comments.
Pimblett also told his fellow Brit that he knows the Georgian-Spaniard's weaknesses and can beat him.
"If Ilia wins and says he wants to fight me, the UFC will make that fight because they know it's a money fight... I know I'd beat him... I know how to beat him. No one goes for his weaknesses; everyone just tries to have a boxing match with him." [h/t: Championship Rounds on X]
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:
Ilia Topuria dubbed potential bout against Paddy Pimblett as "real fight"
During a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Ilia Topuria reignited his feud with Paddy Pimblett by calling him a hypocrite. He also took a dig at Pimblett for still not being a UFC champion. Although Topuria thinks Pimblett does not deserve a fight against him, 'El Matador' still wants to fight Pimblett to settle their differences inside the octagon.
Hence, if the former UFC champion can choose an opponent, he would pick 'The Baddy.' He said:
"If I were to choose any fight, I would fight him because I hate him. He's a pain in the a*s. I would like to give that fight to the fans because we haven't seen a real fight in the UFC for a long time. Two people who really want to fight each other."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments in second clip below: