"I know he wants me to have a good life" - Mohammed Usman sends powerful message about son Nash's death after TUF final win

Mohammed Usman recently shared a heartfelt message about his son Nash, who tragically passed away in a drowning incident in 2019. Usman once again reiterated that his son Nash is the reason he decided to make something out of his fighting career.

Usman also credited his deceased son for the success he has achieved so far. The TUF 30 heavyweight winner also believes that Nash would want him to take care of his other kids. Usman said after his The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 finale win over Zac Pauga:

"Means the world to me. You know, he is the reason that I started fighting and he is the reason that I'm here now. And don't get me wrong man, I can sit up here and tell you guys it's easy but it's not. I hurt everyday of my life, I'm hurting sitting up here right now talking about it. But I know he wants me to have a good life. He wants me to take care of my kids that I'm gonna have in the future and my current kids. I know he wants me to be a blessing to them."

Mohammed Usman wants to carve his own legacy

Mohammed Usman joined his brother Kamaru Usman in the UFC with a second-round knockout win over Zac Pauga in the TUF 30 heavyweight finale. The heavyweight prospect has now extended his professional record to 8-2 which includes five finishes.

Kamaru Usman being the UFC pound-for-pound king has likely helped his younger brother make his way to The Ultimate Fighter. However, the younger Usman insists that he didn't piggyback on his brother's name all the way to the TUF Finale.

While 'The Motor' embraces comparisons with his older brother, he also wants to create his own legacy. The 31-year-old said in the lead-up to his bout against Pauga:

"I had to put in the work to get here. Fighting is fighting, it’s not ‘oh Kamaru’s your brother, let’s push you up here to The Ultimate Fighter finale.’… that’s false. Everything about fighting is yourself. That’s why I love it so much because as much as people speak about my brother, that’s why I love it because I’m still the one that has to go out there and fight and win…If I don’t win, I’m not even up here right now in front of you guys talking about my brother."

