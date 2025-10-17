  • home icon
  "I like a challenge" - Alex Pereira drops massive bombshell regarding combat sports future after UFC run

"I like a challenge" - Alex Pereira drops massive bombshell regarding combat sports future after UFC run

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 17, 2025 02:58 GMT
Alex Pereira wants to test himself in boxing. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Alex Pereira wants to test himself in boxing. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Alex Pereira loves a good challenge and is now setting his sights on boxing. The two-time UFC light heavyweight champion has made it clear that he intends to step into the professional boxing ring once he's done with his MMA career.

Pereira built his foundation in kickboxing, capturing Glory titles in two weight classes simultaneously. Now, he sees boxing as the next test of his combat skills.

Speaking in a recent episode of Podcast Connect Cast, Pereira said:

“I’m definitely going to box. I made it clear that I want to fight in boxing. When I got into kickboxing, they didn’t believe in me. MMA, same thing. Boxing, they’ll say the same. I’m used to it. I don’t care. I just want to go out there and fight. It’s not just about aiming for more money. I like a challenge. I want to be the best."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

The boxing community has taken notice of Pereira's skills and star power in the past. Unified boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul have expressed interest in a potential clash against 'Poatan'.

While his immediate focus remains on MMA, including a potential superfight with Jon Jones and recovering from a foot injury sustained at UFC 320, Pereira’s long-term vision clearly includes boxing. He sees the transition as a natural step in his career and an opportunity to continue testing himself against the best.

Luke Rockhold hails Alex Pereira as one of the greatest in the sport

Alex Pereira has quickly established himself as one of MMA’s elite fighters. His victory over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 put him back at the top as a needle mover in the sport.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold praised Pereira’s confidence and toughness, declaring him one of the sport’s greats. Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Rockhold said:

“I used to hate on Alex Pereira, but motherf*cker’s a gangster. It’s all about confidence. It’s all about balls. He has it. He f*cking has it. I’m not going to lie. I can’t hate on the motherf*cker anymore. He’s one of the GOATs."

He added:

"He carries the same mindset every f*cking time. He doesn’t have a ground game, but the motherf*cker’s got balls. No more hate. Alex, God bless. You’re a gangster. He’s one of the best champs of all time. Honestly, it’s impressive.”
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
