"I was like, woah!" - Khabib Nurmagomedov "priced himself out" of a BJJ super-fight with Georges St-Pierre, claims jiu-jitsu star Craig Jones

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 following the passing of his father, and 'The Eagle' vowed to never return to competition. But rumors began circulating earlier this year that Nurmagomedov could take on Georges St-Pierre in a submission grappling super-fight.

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Demain Maia, known for having some of the best jiu-jitsu MMA has ever seen, recently indicated that he may be facing St-Pierre later this year. But there is currently no confirmation on an opponent for 'Rush'.

According to BJJ star Craig Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov requested too much money from the UFC in order to face Georges St-Pierre in a grappling match.

Jones competed at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4 in June, the same platform that will host St-Pierre vs. Maia, and the Australian recently recounted a story about what the UFC staff told him whilst at the event. Jones said this:

"I was with the [UFC] Fight Pass guys and they were trying to ask me for opponents for [Georges St-Pierre], like ideas. And I had no idea who would be [suitable]... Obviously I said Khabib, and I think they said Khabib wanted $5 million to do the grappling match. I was like, woah! Obviously that's priced himself out there."

Watch the video below from 39:20:

Khabib Nurmagomedov had previously voiced his interest in facing Georges St-Pierre in an MMA fight, before the retirement of 'The Eagle'.

A fight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre, even in grappling, would have been an enormous occasion. Despite the UFC being worth a staggering $12 billion, it seems that the former lightweight champion asked for too much from the promotion.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov going to be in Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC 294?

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA competition, but it was only at the start of 2023 that 'The Eagle' announced he would be stepping away from his role as a coach too.

Nurmagomedov joined the coaching team at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), where he had trained since arriving in America in 2012.

His close friend and teammate, Islam Makhachev, is set to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294 later this year. Makhachev defeated 'Do Bronx' at UFC 280 to win the title, with Khabib Nurmagomedov present in his corner.

But AKA head coach, Javier Mendez, has now revealed that 'The Eagle' will not be returning to coaching ahead of UFC 294. He said this:

"No I probably don't think so, I think he has made his [decision]. He doesn't even want us talking about it, because everybody knows. Unless he changes it from him, you'll hear it from him. You won't hear it from me."

Watch the video below from 25:20: