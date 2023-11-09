“I’ll always be cheering for you” - Alex Pereira, fellow fighters show Fabricio Andrade utmost love after loss to Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' 'Fabricio Andrade failed to capture his division's vacant kickboxing throne in an attempt at becoming a two-sport world champion. He suffered a 2nd-round knockout loss to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

After the fight, Fabricio Andrade took to Instagram to address the loss and his future:

"Sorry I couldn’t get a win to those who was supporting me it was not the result we wanted but we gonna learn from it. I was enjoying the fight everything was going well but he caught me good with that high kick, congratulations to him and his team, would love to run it back sometime. i will be back soon 🦾🙏🏽❤️"

Fans, fighters and various personalities commented on the post, showing support for the fallen warrior:

Comments on the post

Fellow Brazilian ONE athlete Felipo Lobo had some sweet and inspiring words for Fabricio Andrade:

"You are an inspiration to many brother, let's go to the next one"

Former Glory Kickboxing world champion and former UFC middleweight MMA champion Alex Pereira showed support for his fellow Braziilian world champion:

"I'll always be cheering for you brother"

Anita Malykhina, wife of ONE heavyweight and light-heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin, had some wise words for Fabricio Andrade:

"You are a young, hardworking and with big dreams guy 🪐 we empathize with this experience. Inhale, exhale and to new champion victories champion 🏆"

Tiger Muay Thai boxing coach John Hutchinson had some words of advice for his fighter and student:

"Don't dare to be different, dare to be yourself - if that doesn't make you different then something is wrong. Different fighter from this . We live we learn . Your belt will come at the right time . @fabricioandrade1 you a true king inside and outside of fighting. The future is great 🥇"

No official word yet has been announced as to what's in store for Andrade after this loss. ONE Fight Night 16 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.