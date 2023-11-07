“Would love to run it back” - Fabricio Andrade keeps his fire burning despite disappointing loss to Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade failed at his attempt to become a two-sport world champion. Against reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, 'Wonder Boy' lost his bid for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title via a 2nd round KO.

After the devastating loss, Fabricio Andrade took to Instagram to address his fans and his future:

"Sorry I couldn’t get a win to those who was supporting me it was not the result we wanted but we gonna learn from it. I was enjoying the fight everything was going well but he caught me good with that high kick, congratulations to him and his team, would love to run it back sometime. I will be back soon 🦾🙏🏽❤️"

In the bout, Haggerty came out strong early, landing leg kicks and looking to set up his patented front kicks. ‘The General’ appeared to have a speed advantage over Andrade as the latter continued to plod forward while the former was constantly light on his feet.

'Wonder Boy' was constantly eating strikes in exchange for getting close enough to land body shots and leg kicks, clearly losing the opening round.

Andrade started the second frame more aggressively, landing harder leg kicks and swift two-punch combinations that backed 'The General' towards the ropes. Halfway through the round, however Haggerty faked a knee strike and followed it up with a left head kick that wobbled Fabricio Andrade.

The English fighter then swarmed Fabricio Andrade with an unbelievable amount of strikes, culminating with a right hand that ended the bout.

In his post-fight interview, Haggerty made it known that he wants Andrade's MMA belt next. Since 'Wonder Boy' wants an immediate rematch, perhaps he'd prefer for it to happen in MMA?

ONE Fight Night 16 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.