I'll eat him and spit him out' - Tyson Fury reveals why he will destroy Francis Ngannou in a boxing match

Francis Ngannou has shown interest in crossing over to boxing after he called out Tyson Fury in a recent interview. This quickly escalated into a Twitter feud, giving us hope of a potential superfight in the near future.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Tyson Fury spoke about his highly-anticipated matchup against Anthony Joshua. He was also asked if he’d want to take on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

While Fury was happy about celebrities and athletes from other disciplines stepping in as pugilists, he emphasized that it was a whole different ballgame.

According to Fury, it would be 10 times harder for Francis Ngannou to transition into boxing compared to Fury's hypothetical transition to MMA.

'The Gypsy King' is confident of destroying Francis Ngannou in a boxing bout and told Max Kellerman-

Love to fight Ngannou. I love all these fact of all these celebrity boxers coming in to box and UFC fighters and some of them wrestlers and all come in to these game. Ngannou’s a massive guy, big muscles, looks the power and he’s got a big name, he just beat Stipe (Miocic) in a fight."

"So he’s talking about boxing but this is a different world, you know. I’ll eat him up and spit him out seven times a day. If I go into MMA and he starts scrubbing me and riffing me to the floor and wrestling me, it’s not gonna be an even match."

"So, it’ll be like ten times harder for him going into boxing than it’ll be for me going into MMA. It’s a different world."

When Francis Ngannou called out Tyson Fury

After defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou is on a journey to create his own legacy as a heavyweight legend. Looking to take on WBC titleholder Tyson Fury, Ngannou told TMZ-

“Boxing was my primary dream, and I still have the fire, the dream inside me, and I believe at some point I’m gonna make a step. I don’t want to fight Mike Tyson, but I would like to fight another heavyweight boxer such as Tyson Fury.”

Right after the callout, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had a few heated exchanges on Twitter.

If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do? 🤔 https://t.co/8LKhcnJY5O pic.twitter.com/ceqgnrUaTJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2021