"I'll fight him at 185" - Paddy Pimblett promises to take Jake Paul's head "clean off his shoulders" in return for a big payday

Paddy Pimblett's slander of Jake Paul doesn't seem to die down. The 26-year-old UFC star has now claimed that he would take Paul's head "clean off his shoulders" if he is paid handsomely for a boxing match against 'The Problem Child'.

Pimblett is coming off a first-round TKO win over Luigi Vendramini at UFC Vegas 36. The Liverpudlian signed with the UFC in late March this year.

During his recent interview with Sport Bible, Pimblett was asked if he would be interested in fighting Paul in a boxing match. 'The Baddy', being incredibly confident with his response, said he would willingly fight the YouTuber at 185 lbs in return for a big payday.

"Obviously, I'm an MMA fighter first and foremost. That goes without saying. But If I'm getting offered big money to fight him, I'll take his head clean off his shoulders. Said it months ago, lad. Said it about a year ago, I think. He is a lot bigger than me as well, to be honest. But as you can see (pulls his cheeks), I can eat, lad. I'm about 185 or around that. I'll fight him at 185 and I'll fu****g punch his face right in for him," said Paddy Pimblett.

🗣 “I get told I look like the one out of 'Benchwarmers', who eats sun cream and doesn't go out the house” 😂



.@PaddyTheBaddy talks to us about his @ufc debut, fighting @jakepaul, going viral, his famous look-alikes and @TheNotoriousMMA 👀 pic.twitter.com/8KGeOhglQs — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 10, 2021

This is not the first time Pimblett has taken a dig at the YouTube star. Following his successful UFC debut, the former Cage Warriors champion called Paul a "sausage" and claimed he would knock him out if he had the chance to do so.

Paddy Pimblett believes celebrity boxing is a "farce"

In the past year, the trend of celebrities trying their hand at boxing has received a huge boost.

The likes of Logan and Jake Paul are two of the biggest beneficiaries of the new trend, who have shared the squared circle with accomplished fighters such as Floyd Mayweather, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Paddy Pimblett believes the age of celebrity boxing is nothing but a farce. But he suggested that since the motive of generating money is fulfilled, it can't be completely disregarded.

"It's a farce. It's not a little bit of farce, it's a farce. But it generates money, lad, and that's all that matters. As long as it's putting bums on the seats and eyes on pay-per-views, they are gonna continue to do it."

