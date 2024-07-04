"I'll keep putting them down" - Scottish KO machine Nico Carrillo excited to add Saemapetch to his list of Thai victims

Nico Carrillo believes that he can win over some of the Thai fans through his emphatic performances under the ONE Championship banner.

Whilst his debut came against Turkish striker Furkan Karabag at ONE Friday Fights 13 in April of last year, his next two contests have come against two fan favorites in their home country.

In back-to-back fights, the Scotsman secured consecutive finishes over Muangthai PK Saenchai and Nong-O Hama to secure his spot as one of the top contenders in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

He will look to continue this run when facing yet another Thai striker at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

Carrillo will take on Saemapetch Fairtex in a huge contest for the division inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship during fight week, the Scotsman spoke about how facing more Thai fighters doesn't bother him one bit:

"When I walk out, I think a lot of the Thai fans will be cheering for me - not just their homeboy Saemapetch. If they keep giving me Thais to fight, I'll keep putting them down. There's nobody getting in my way."

Nico Carrillo has been incredibly impressive

Introducing yourself to the Thai fans by entering as the away fighter and stopping some of the biggest names in the sport may not be the best case for Nico Carrillo winning over fans.

What is undeniable is that his performances have been so impressive that he is sure to leave Lumpinee Stadium with more admirers than he went in with.

The 'King of the North' has been on such a tear since arriving in the promotion that it's hard not to appreciate what he has accomplished.

A win over Saemapetch on July 5 might just be his biggest victory to date which could finally earn him a shot at the world championship in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

