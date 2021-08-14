"I'll never watch his fight again" - Javier Mendez reacts to Conor McGregor calling Daniel Cormier a 'fat mess'

Daniel Cormier recently asserted that Conor McGregor’s tweet aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father was a "cry for help." Conor McGregor fired back by calling DC a “fat mess” and took multiple jibes at the MMA legend.

Javier Mendez, DC and Nurmagomedov’s longtime head coach at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), addressed this during a live stream on the JavierMendezAKAPodcast YouTube channel. Mendez stated:

“It’s getting your name out now in the spotlight. (Conor McGregor) didn’t like what DC said. Then he probably didn’t like what I said either. It is what it is. He doesn’t seem to respond too well to negative criticism on him. But if you’re responding to negative criticism, why do you create more negativity? I mean, wouldn’t you want to be positive with what you have – with the platform he has – rather than create negative? But whatever, he knows what he wants to do. And let him do what he’s doing. I’m not a fan, and I’ll never watch a (Conor McGregor) fight again.”

“I lost respect. I lost respect in all aspects, so I don’t really… We can talk about it because we’re moving on and he’s still the number-one guy. But whatever, as a fan, I’m no longer on the wagon. And liking him, I never really liked him because of what he did to family and stuff, because I’m on Khabib’s side. Let’s face it. But regardless, that last comment about COVID was the last straw for me. And I’m no longer gonna ever watch that guy.”

Javier Mendez refuses to condone Conor McGregor’s trash talk

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Javier Mendez alluded to Conor McGregor still being the top draw in MMA today but added that he refuses to condone Conor McGregor’s trash talk. Mendez said:

“I couldn’t care less because this (Conor McGregor’s trash talk) is, it’s entertainment, it’s the sport, it’s the hurt game – It’s entertainment; take us away from all the realities of life, right? And you bring it right back in the middle. We talk about it because it’s the subject that’s hot, right? But it doesn’t mean we have to accept it. I don’t accept it.”

Khabib shares his view after the ugly scenes at UFC 229. pic.twitter.com/YMKU2PSSEg — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 7, 2018

“Although I may talk about that fire, it doesn’t mean that I have to like that fire. ‘Cause the fire causes what? It causes damage. It hurts people, and families, and the whole bit…You don’t wanna talk about the fire, but the fire’s there. And it’s burning. It’s burning half your abilities or all your abilities, you know, et cetera, et cetera.” (*Video courtesy: JavierMendezAKAPodcast; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

DC and Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is currently recovering from his leg injury. McGregor is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

Excellent work today with Heather Milligan of Elite Orthosport! This woman and the team here is incredible!

The same team I repaired my acl with in record time back in 2013. The same team I will repair this bone with in record time! Let’s go team! @tidlsport @EliteOrthoSport pic.twitter.com/5FXe3HVZvB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 12, 2021

