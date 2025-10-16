  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I'll show you my medical results" - Alex Pereira brutally rips into reports of Magomed Ankalaev fighting with a rib injury

"I'll show you my medical results" - Alex Pereira brutally rips into reports of Magomed Ankalaev fighting with a rib injury

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:55 GMT
UFC 320: Ankalaev v Pereira 2 - Source: Getty
Alex Pereira (right) celebrates his win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Alex Pereira hit back at Magomed Ankalaev over reports of the Russian fighting with a rib injury at UFC 320.

The much-anticipated rematch between the two light heavyweights ended early in the first round as Pereira reclaimed the UFC title.

Pereira had lost the belt to the Russian at UFC 313 but was reportedly suffering from the norovirus and also had a broken hand.

The Brazilian featured on the Connect Cast podcast and brought up Ankalaev’s injury rumors. ‘Poatan’ claimed that he was always injured and called out the Russian.

“Bro, if you saw my injuries right now, me, fighting him today, he’d feel like sh**. He wouldn’t even come back to fight again… He’d quit, man."
Pereira brought up his medical reports and claimed that his rival had never dealt with what he has.

“I'll show you my medical results. What I've got versus what you've got. I doubt this guy has dealt with the things I've dealt with, man."

Check out Alex Pereira’s comments in the video below:

Alex Pereira wanted to slap Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

The first fight between the two lasted the distance, with Ankalaev winning the belt. However, the second was a completely different bout as Pereira unleashed several punches and elbows to secure a first-round TKO win.

The champion wasn’t too happy with that outcome. While speaking before UFC Rio, Pereira wanted this rematch to last longer and was keen on slapping his rival.

"It was a great feeling landing those elbows... I wish it could've gone a little longer, because I promised to slap his face and I didn't get to do that."

There was quite a bit of bad blood between the rivals heading into the fight. Ankalaev had taunted Pereira about his past, including touching up the Brazilian’s alcohol issues.

‘Poatan’ didn’t appreciate those messages and hit back several times, with the most telling strikes coming inside the octagon.

