"I wish it went a little longer" - Alex Pereira admits he wished Magomed Ankalaev fight continued for a "slap" moment

Although Alex Pereira made a triumphant return at UFC 320, knocking out Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch, he doesn't seem fully satisfied with the victory. If it were up to 'Poatan', he would have liked the contest to go on a bit longer, so he could've delivered on a promise he made.Earlier this month, at the T-Mobile Arena, it took the Brazilian just 1:20 minutes to claim the victory. After being criticized for being too reactive and gun-shy during his decision loss to the Russian earlier this year, 'Poatan' came out with ruthless intent in the rematch.It didn't take him long to connect a perfect right hand, sending his opponent reeling, forcing Ankalaev to attempt a level change in desperation. Pereira immediately postured and ultimately ended up on top.Thereafter, he unleashed a barrage of elbows to both the body and the head to claim a TKO win and reclaim the light heavyweight title in the process.As it stands, he is not fully satisfied with the win. During a Q&amp;A session in the lead-up to UFC Rio, Pereira said:&quot;It was a great feeling landing those elbows... I wish it could've gone a little longer, because I promised to slap his face and I didn't get to do that.&quot;Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:For context, the pair had a verbal tirade at the UFC PI ahead of fight week, with Pereira even promising to slap Ankalaev during their fight.Charles Oliveira wants to join forces with Alex Pereira for &quot;huge&quot; UFC event in BrazilAfter his comeback win at Rio de Janeiro, Charles Oliveira now wants the UFC to organize a numbered event in Brazil. However, 'do Bronx' also wants his countryman and promotional superstar Alex Pereira to fight on the card.During the post-fight press conference following his submission win over Mateusz Gamrot, the former lightweight champion guaranteed they'd easily sell out any stadium in Brazil:&quot;In a stadium, you can put me as the main event; I’m totally sure we will fill it. I’m the biggest name in the UFC today in Brazil. Of course, there are other great names. Can you imagine doing a card featuring Charles Oliveira and 'Poatan'? I think Brazilian people deserve it. Not a small Fight Night, but a huge event.” [28:42 minutes into the interview]