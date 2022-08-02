"I'll smash ya face in" - Dan Hooker calls out Tony Ferguson for a fight

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker appears to be pushing for a fight with fan favorite Tony Ferguson.

Hooker, who is on a two-fight skid, last appeared in the octagon at the first UFC London Fight Night of the year, back in March. The New Zealander lost to Britain's Arnold Allen via first-round TKO.

The 32-year-old responded to a fan tweet that asked whether or not 'The Hangman' vs. 'El Cucuy' was the perfect match-up as both fighters are coming off the back of multiple losses in a row.

Hooker responded to the post and added a second, each calling out the American:

"You wanna play ball? Step up to the plate."

The Kiwi fighter than followed his post up just minutes later:

"I'll smash ya face in @TonyFergusonXT"

While there has been no response from Ferguson yet, on paper it is a fight that makes sense. Both Hooker and Ferguson are now ranked outside of the 155lb top 10 due to their recent misfortune in the octagon. A fight between the pair could catapult the winner back into the top 10.

Tony Ferguson was recently pushing to captain the next season of The Ultimate Fighter against former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, but as of yet, nothing has been agreed or confirmed by the UFC.

Drakkar Klose also calls out Tony Ferguson after win at UFC 277

Drakkar Klose made the biggest call-out of his career after his UFC 277 win over Rafa Garcia. The prelim bout went the distance with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in favor of Klose.

During his post-fight, backstage interview with Laura Sanko, the 34-year-old revealed he called out Tony Ferguson because they're both from Michigan and had an altercation a few years ago:

"I do want Tony. It's a funny story, like, it was after my fight in Anaheim. He was like, 'Oh, are you the guy with the Michigan tattoo?' I'm like, 'Dude, you know who the f**k I am. Don't try to play it off.' So, I'm going to fight him and make him remember my name."

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Drakkar Klose calls out Tony Ferguson. I...actually don't hate it? He's won 5 of his last 6 in the UFC and deserves a step up. A step down for Ferguson makes sense. Really solid callout. #UFC277 Drakkar Klose calls out Tony Ferguson. I...actually don't hate it? He's won 5 of his last 6 in the UFC and deserves a step up. A step down for Ferguson makes sense. Really solid callout. #UFC277

Watch Drakkar Klose's interview with Laura Sanko here:

