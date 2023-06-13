‘I’ll take the title clean and clear’ - Jiri Prochazka shares exciting update on highly-awaited return to the UFC octagon

This week marks a full year since Jiri Prochazka last stepped into the octagon. The Czech native defeated Glover Teixeira on June 12, 2022 to claim the UFC light-heavyweight title in dramatic fashion.

The bout was widely considered one of 2022’s best, and turned Jiri Prochazka into an overnight star with UFC fans across the world.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC275 PROCHAZKA SUBMITS TEIXEIRA TO WIN THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE PROCHAZKA SUBMITS TEIXEIRA TO WIN THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE 🏆 #UFC275 https://t.co/YwrwkxBuoh

Unfortunately for ‘BJP’, a serious shoulder injury sustained in training later that year forced him to vacate his title before he’d made a single defense.

In his absence, a fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev failed to see either man claim the vacant title. Earlier this year, though, Jamahal Hill outpointed Teixeira to become the new champion.

With the Czech fighter plotting a comeback in the near future, he has taken to his Instagram page this week to talk about his title win a year ago – and his plans to reclaim the gold.

“Today marks exactly one year since winning the UFC title. Since then, I have changed many things in my life, but the Path and Passion to be a true Champion and Master of the field has burned much brighter in me. In a few months I’ll take the title clean and clear. THERE WILL BE A FIGHT, AND THE FIGHT IS A JOY!!!!”

Based on this, as well as some recent training footage that was posted to his Instagram, Prochazka is determined to return better than ever before.

Jiri Prochazka comeback: When is ‘BJP’ going to fight Jamahal Hill?

It’s clear that Jiri Prochazka’s first fight upon his return from injury should be for the UFC light-heavyweight title. After all, ‘BJP’ never lost his crown in the octagon, and current champion Jamahal Hill will likely want to cement his status by beating the Czech fighter.

Thankfully, it appears that UFC fans now have a date for this long-awaited fight.

According to recent reports, Hill vs. Prochazka is set to co-headline UFC 292, which will take place on August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The event is set to be headlined by a fight for the UFC bantamweight title between champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, and the presence of these two bouts should ensure it is one of the biggest of 2023.

Interestingly, a recent public appearance from Hill sparked debate between fans on Twitter, some of whom felt that the current light-heavyweight kingpin looked potentially out of shape.

