"Put the Proper Twelve down" - Fans turn on Conor McGregor as he issues word of warning in cryptic tweet

Fans were left wondering after Conor McGregor posted a series of cryptic messages on social media.
The UFC superstar took to Twitter to issue some ominous warnings against someone his team is apparently feuding with.
Check out the following tweets below:
Followers of the sport will know that trying to decode McGregor's ambiguous messages is a fool's errand. Nonetheless, a few fans tried to make sense out of 'The Notorious' one's words.
Fans react to Conor McGregor's cryptic tweets
A few fans noticed that Conor McGregor could be reigniting his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov. This segment of observers believes that McGregor's mention of "Barclays" and "my team" are references to his infamous bus attack in 2018.
With that in mind, they speculated that McGregor is taking potshots at his former rival again. For context, McGregor and a few of his teammates stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to "send a message" to Khabib.
This was where the Irishman infamously threw a steel dolly through the window of a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and a few other UFC fighters. However, of course, a few Twitter users reminded the Irishman how that story ended for him and his squad.
Check out the tweet below:
A Twitter user believes the tweets are just McGregor's way of trying to "keep relevant," while another suggested that McGregor needs to ditch his current team.
There were also those who didn't take McGregor's threats too seriously. A few fans on social media thought the Irishman just had too much whiskey to drink and maybe even had something stronger.
McGregor even got a reply from former UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa. However, the Englishman merely laughed at the former double-champion's indecipherable message.
Finally, there were a few hopeful fans who thought the messages were signs of McGregor's impending return to the octagon. Some speculated that the Irishamn could be trying to get Khabib to agree to a rematch, while others think 'The Notorious' could be headlining a UFC event at the Barclays Center.
McGregor has been on the sidelines recovering from his leg injury since last July. If UFC president Dana White is to be believed, the Irishman could return later this year or early next year.