"Put the Proper Twelve down" - Fans turn on Conor McGregor as he issues word of warning in cryptic tweet

Fans were left wondering after Conor McGregor posted a series of cryptic messages on social media.

The UFC superstar took to Twitter to issue some ominous warnings against someone his team is apparently feuding with.

Check out the following tweets below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Yup my country Ireland!

For life we rule! ☘️ twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA This is what your man’s nose looks like to a tiger like me. This is what your man’s nose looks like to a tiger like me. https://t.co/18czhYcL79 Yup my team! My team for life! We’re skinning cunts years. Fuck training today lads these guys are pish. Let’s go drive balls off the top of the burj Al Arab instead! Yup my country Dubai! We do work out here!Yup my country Ireland!For life we rule! ☘️ Yup my team! My team for life! We’re skinning cunts years. Fuck training today lads these guys are pish. Let’s go drive balls off the top of the burj Al Arab instead! Yup my country Dubai! We do work out here! Yup my country Ireland! For life we rule! ☘️ 🇮🇪 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Go against my team I’ll trap you inside an arena. Like a scared rat. Go against my team I’ll trap you inside an arena. Like a scared rat.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Word to the Barclay. Word to the Barclay.

Followers of the sport will know that trying to decode McGregor's ambiguous messages is a fool's errand. Nonetheless, a few fans tried to make sense out of 'The Notorious' one's words.

Fans react to Conor McGregor's cryptic tweets

A few fans noticed that Conor McGregor could be reigniting his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov. This segment of observers believes that McGregor's mention of "Barclays" and "my team" are references to his infamous bus attack in 2018.

With that in mind, they speculated that McGregor is taking potshots at his former rival again. For context, McGregor and a few of his teammates stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to "send a message" to Khabib.

This was where the Irishman infamously threw a steel dolly through the window of a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and a few other UFC fighters. However, of course, a few Twitter users reminded the Irishman how that story ended for him and his squad.

Check out the tweet below:

⚽️ @ZtnFifa @TheNotoriousMMA Khabib went against your teammate and made light work of you so doubt that tbf @TheNotoriousMMA Khabib went against your teammate and made light work of you so doubt that tbf

A Twitter user believes the tweets are just McGregor's way of trying to "keep relevant," while another suggested that McGregor needs to ditch his current team.

Mr_何志彪 @willyvuitton_ @TheNotoriousMMA Dude you use “loyal to my team” as an excuse to be comfortable in training. Being told “yes” to everything & beating up walking punching bags 2 feel like the man. U think Kavanagh and Roddy gonna tell u the truth? Ask urself why u ain’t won a fight against top 10 since 2016. @TheNotoriousMMA Dude you use “loyal to my team” as an excuse to be comfortable in training. Being told “yes” to everything & beating up walking punching bags 2 feel like the man. U think Kavanagh and Roddy gonna tell u the truth? Ask urself why u ain’t won a fight against top 10 since 2016.

There were also those who didn't take McGregor's threats too seriously. A few fans on social media thought the Irishman just had too much whiskey to drink and maybe even had something stronger.

Sharp @itsssharp @TheNotoriousMMA Buddy put the proper twelve down @TheNotoriousMMA Buddy put the proper twelve down

SeeUsoonBoy @SeeUSoonBoyy @TheNotoriousMMA It seems like you're just struggling to fill up that tweet with words @TheNotoriousMMA It seems like you're just struggling to fill up that tweet with words

McGregor even got a reply from former UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa. However, the Englishman merely laughed at the former double-champion's indecipherable message.

Finally, there were a few hopeful fans who thought the messages were signs of McGregor's impending return to the octagon. Some speculated that the Irishamn could be trying to get Khabib to agree to a rematch, while others think 'The Notorious' could be headlining a UFC event at the Barclays Center.

McGregor has been on the sidelines recovering from his leg injury since last July. If UFC president Dana White is to be believed, the Irishman could return later this year or early next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far