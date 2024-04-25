"I had not lost to anyone for many years" - Nong-O admits overconfidence got the better of him in two-match skid

Nong-O Hama was able to snap a two-fight losing streak in his last fight to remind fans what he is capable of when he is at his best.

The Thai veteran is already a certified legend and what he was able to do as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion won't be forgotten.

However, the reign of the divisional king came to an abrupt ending at ONE Fight Night 9 last year when he was stopped by Jonathan Haggerty in the first round.

His bounce back fight ended in similar fashion as he was stopped by Nico Carrillo in the second round.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, the former world champion fought much more calculated than before to get his hand raised against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Nong-O spoke about what he learned from his losses in an interview with Sportsmanor, and how he got ahead of himself in those fights:

"I think in the past I had not lost to anyone for many years, many fights, and maybe I feel my confidence was too much."

Watch the full interview below:

Nong-O Hama had to learn a tough lesson as a veteran

Even fighters with vast experience like a living legend in Nong-O Hama are sometimes forced to learn a lesson the hard way.

It was clear in his fights with Haggerty and Carrillo that the former champion was not fighting to the best of his ability.

He was more concerned with going strike for strike with them and getting them out of there than winning the fight with tactics or strategy.

This switch flicked in his fight with Kulabdam as he did what he needed to throughout the bout's duration to separate himself from his opponent without risking any unnecessary damage.

