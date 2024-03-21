"I lost everything after 2020" - UFC veteran Tito Ortiz warns fellow Americans about keeping Joe Biden in office

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz recently appeared on FOX News where he expressed the brunt of his frustration with Joe Biden's presidency. A staunch supporter of former United States president Donald Trump, the former UFC light heavyweight champion hit out against the American government.

Ortiz, who is of Latino heritage, touched on numerous topics such as the inflow of immigrants from Latin America, and his belief that Biden's administration has yielded negative results regarding the well-being of the United States.

He stated:

"It's not just Mexicans that are coming across the border. People don't understand that. There's children trafficking, there's drugs that are coming across. All the cartel that are doing the things that American people don't like, and you can see, all across the border, in Texas, Arizona, California, it's shambles, and what the border control or, excuse me, border patrol can't take care of. And it's because of the legislation and the policies that the Biden regime is doing right now."

More than anything, however, Ortiz claimed to have suffered greatly as a businessman over the last four years.

"It's sad for this country, and I hope people listen to me, as a blue collared man that has to relocate here in Florida, open my own business, Tito's Canteen and Tequila Bar and Gril, here in Cape Coral, to redo the American dream, because I lost everything after 2020. And it's hard for me because I'm still trying to take care of my children as a blue-collar man."

Check out Tito Ortiz's take on American politics on FOX News (2:04):

Expand Tweet

Ortiz's appearance on FOX News marked his latest foray into politics. As has been the case with many fighters he has become more politically vocal, with his support for Trump being relatively common in the MMA world and expected to increase ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in 2024.

Tito Ortiz once held a seat on the Huntington Beach City Council

While many MMA fighters make their voices heard regarding their political beliefs, Tito Ortiz took it a step further when he successfully ran for a seat on the city council of his hometown, Huntington Beach. He was subsequently sworn in as Mayor Pro Tempore.

Expand Tweet

However, less than six months later, he resigned. Before doing so, he was involved in a scandal, as he made an unsuccessful attempt to file for unemployment, even though he was neither unemployed nor underemployed.