“I lost my love for fighting right there” - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson bares all about being betrayed by UFC CEO Dana White

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently shared his deep-seated feelings of being betrayed by Dana White.

Jackson's last UFC fight was eight years ago, but the lingering feeling of dissatisfaction that, in his opinion, led to a permanent rift between him and White still remains.

The former light heavyweight champion's disagreement with Dana White can be traced back to a February 2012 incident following his defeat to Ryan Bader at UFC 144.

During a recent episode of Jaxxon Podcast, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson candidly narrated that his rapport with the UFC CEO had soured due to comments made about him:

"I got injured before that [UFC 144] fight, and I called Dana right away. I said, 'Man, I tore, I got a partial tear in my meniscus.' He said 'What are you gonna do?' I said 'Sh*t, man, it’s Japan. I still want to fight. Fu*k it, I’m still going to fight. I want to fight.' It was Japan. I love fighting in Japan."

He added:

"So when I went there and I fought, and I lost by decision, the first thing Dana did in the press conference is, like, 'I don’t know what’s going on with Rampage. I don’t think he has it. I don’t think he wants it any more.' I was like 'Man!' ... After all that sh*t Dana did to me, when he did that sh*t, that’s when I got kind of pissed at him. I lost my love for fighting right there." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson set to return to fighting against Darrill Schoonover

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has announced his upcoming return to the fighting scene. Back in 2009, he was a head coach on season 10 of The Ultimate Fighter, where a notable feud developed between him and contestant Darrill Schoonover, who was selected by Rashad Evans as the sixth overall pick. The beef began when Jackson made fun of Schoonover's physique, referring to him as 'Ti**ies.'

During an episode of the Jaxxon Podcast earlier this month, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson revealed that he's set to face Schoonover in December under the UFL banner:

"The promotor [of UFL] wanted me to fight. I was like, 'Ok, I’ll come back and fight grudge matches only.' So, I’m going to fight 'Ti**ies' from The Ultimate Fighter. He just signed the contract, like yesterday or today for December. Yeah, I’ll be in shape. By that time, I’ll be 230, hopefully, and I’ll fight 'Ti**ies'."

