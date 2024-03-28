"I have a lot of plans to beat him" - Superbon says he's discovered a myriad of ways to avenge defeat to Chingiz Allazov

Victory on April 5 means more to Superbon Singha Mawynn then simply coming out on top in his epic battles with Marat Grigorian.

Getting the win at ONE Friday Fights 58 would see him become the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, taking him one step closer to reclaiming his world title.

The final step in that journey would mean facing Chingiz Allazov in a rematch after 'Chinga' dismantled him back at ONE Fight Night 6 to become the champion.

This rematch and the way the first fight went is something Superbon has not forgotten.

He told ONE Championship that should he secure the rematch with the world champion, he already knows how he will get his hand raised at the second time of asking:

"I have a lot of plans on how to fight him. Because everytime after I lost, I train harder. And I'm always thinking about it. I learned, I watched everything, how he fights, how he does it and what my mistakes are. It's all in my head. So, I have a lot of plans to beat him."

Superbon must come through another rematch first

Before he can look to avenge his loss to Chingiz Allazov, Superbon still has a score to settle with Marat Grigorian on April 5.

On this occasion, it will be Grigorian that is out for redemption after he was dominantly defeated by the champion back at ONE X in March 2022.

His win over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 165 in January, however, showed that he still has the skills that he needs to try and win the interim title inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men are in search of rematches with Allazov and the best way to secure that golden ticket is to come away with the interim title.

