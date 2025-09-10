“I have a lot of respect for him” - Shadow gives props to fallen adversary Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35

Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn defeated French-Malian fighter Bampara Kouyate in their battle of featherweight Muay Thai contenders last week. He, however, has nothing but respect for his fallen opponent, whom he views as a skilled martial artist.

The two top strikers were featured at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Sept. 5 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Tak province native Shadow dominated in the contest, scoring a brilliant second-round TKO victory to maintain his solid form in ONE Championship.

The 25-year-old Singha Mawynn Gym standout was proud of the performance he had in his latest victory, but it did not stop him from showing class by giving props as well to Kouyate.

He said during the post-fight interview sessions:

"Well, yeah, I would give (rate) myself (my performance) 11/10. [But I have to say] I think Kouyate is a very skilled fighter, and he has made a lot of improvement himself. He has made a lot of, you know, just coming up to the ranking, and also I have a lot of respect for him."

Shadow's hand raised as the winner after defeating by TKO Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35. -- Photo by ONE Championship

At ONE Fight Night 35, Shadow showcased what he wanted to accomplish right at the onset. He sized up Kouyate and his game plan early before picking things up. In the second round, he further ramped up his attack, eventually landing a well-placed and timed spinning backfist right at the head of his opponent, who staggered to the canvas after.

The No. 2-ranked featherweight contender Kouyate managed to beat the eight-count but was obviously no longer capable of continuing, forcing the referee to stop the contest at the 1:20 mark of the Round 2.

Shadow's impressive TKO win earns him a $50,000 performance bonus

The TKO victory at ONE Fight Night 35 over Bampara Kouyate earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chariman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

He was one of three fighters rewarded with the hefty incentive for their stellar showing in the latest marquee event of ONE Championship. The others were American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo, who made a successful MMA debut with a second-round submission win over Adrian Lee, and Hyu Iwata of Japan for his third-round TKO victory over Jordan Estupinan.

Shadow, who was joined in the ring by his mother following his victory, was over the moon upon hearing the huge windfall he got, describing it as "awesome," more so because his mom was in attendance.

The win was also the sixth straight for the Thai star after opening his ONE Championship journey in February last year with a loss.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

