"I love it" - Justin Gaethje on Max Holloway's call for Mark Coleman to present the BMF belt to winner of their UFC 300 showdown

Justin Gaethje concurred with Max Holloway's opinion of having Mark Coleman present the BMF belt at UFC 300. Gaethje will defend his BMF championship in a lightweight bout against Holloway at the centenary event on April 13, 2024.

The UFC's symbolic BMF title has featured in just two matchups thus far. The first time around, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presented the title to inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in November 2019. Besides, Masvidal was the guest of honor, who handed the BMF title to Gaethje after the second-ever BMF title fight in July 2023.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway recently suggested that Coleman should present the belt to the winner of the BMF title matchup at UFC 300.

On March 12, 2024, Coleman courageously rescued his elderly parents from their house that was on fire. Unfortunately, his valiant dog, Hammer, who alerted him to the fire, passed away in the incident. Meanwhile, the UFC Hall of Famer recovered after hospitalization, and he'll attend UFC 300.

In his latest interview with MMA Junkie, Justin Gaethje was asked about Max Holloway's suggestion of having Coleman present the BMF belt to their fight's winner. Alluding to the UFC great's accomplishments and recent act of bravery, Gaethje stated:

"I love it. Oh, absolutely. The guy's [Coleman] fought so many times. He was such a warrior in the cage. And, you know, what he just went through -- I would love for him to do that. That's a great idea; best idea Max has had in a while."

Furthermore, 'The Highlight' acknowledged that longtime rival Jorge Masvidal has lately jibed at him. Labeling 'Gamebred' "a f**king loser," Gaethje opined that he'd like it if Coleman, not Masvidal, wrapped the belt around him. The BMF champion said:

"I have no clue. I haven't heard anything ... No, I haven't talked to the UFC at all, so I have no idea ... I'll definitely enjoy it more than [Jorge] Masvidal putting it around me."

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: 'The Highlight' eyes UFC lightweight title shot

The undisputed UFC lightweight championship is held by Islam Makhachev, who's on hiatus owing to his Ramadan obligations. It's believed that since Makhachev is expected to return no sooner than June, the UFC booked Justin Gaethje to defend his BMF title against Max Holloway at UFC 300. Many feel that a quick turnaround against Makhachev in June would be unfeasible for Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Makhachev has expressed interest in defending his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in June. Poirier, too, seems open to the idea. Furthermore, with Charles Oliveira set to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, there's the possibility of its winner fighting for the lightweight title.

'The Highlight' has outlined that the Oliveira-Tsarukyan victor could face Makhachev in June. A former interim UFC lightweight champion, Gaethje believes that he'll then fight for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship at the UFC's annual Madison Square Garden pay-per-view in November.

