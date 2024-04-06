"That's a perfect situation for me" - Justin Gaethje shares timeline for potential lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev

It is no secret that Justin Gaethje is aiming to secure a lightweight title with Islam Makhachev. In a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, 'The Highlight' touched on how a timeline for a possible clash with the 155-pound kingpin could play out, depending on how the UFC proceeds with the division's title picture.

Makhachev is currently observing Ramadan, and is without an opponent. A new No.1 contender could be anointed at UFC 300, with former champion Charles Oliveira taking on Arman Tsarukyan. Additionally, Dustin Poirier re-entered the title picture with his win over Benoit Saint Denis.

Makhachev has revealed he's looking to return in June, likely against Poirier or the winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan. According to Gaethje, this aligns with his plans well, as it opens up a possible title fight in November at Madison Square Garden.

"Ideally, they're calling this Oliveira-Tsarukyan fight a title eliminator, so the winner of that fight fights him [Makhachev] in June or whenever he fights, and I fight the winner of that, preferrably Madison Square Garden in November. Sounds like a perfect timeline for me. I'll definitely have my time to rest, recover and then retrain myself and get ready for that fight. That's a perfect situation for me."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments about a possible title shot (7:14):

While Gaethje intends to face Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title, he won't be looking past Max Holloway, who he faces next week at UFC 300. A potential loss to 'Blessed' would undoubtedly set his plans back in a major way. Furthermore, Holloway himself is gunning for the 155-pound strap with a win.

Whoever Makhachev faces in his next title defense remains to be seen. Still, given interest from Oliveira, Tsarukyan, Gaethje, Holloway, and Poirier, there is no shortage of options.

Justin Gaethje has already had two cracks at undisputed lightweight gold

Justin Gaethje is a former UFC interim lightweight champion and the reigning 'BMF titleholder. However, he has never managed to capture an undisputed UFC title, despite having two attempts. His first attempt came against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which saw 'The Highlight' tap out to a second-round submission.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov submitting Justin Gaethje:

His second crack at lightweight gold saw him take on Charles Oliveira, whose weigh-in mishap led to him being stripped of the title. Nevertheless, Gaethje could not capture the vacant belt, conceding a knockdown before getting submitted in round one.

