"I'm cheering" - Mark Zuckerberg’s locker room gift to Alex Pereira steals spotlight at UFC 320

Mark Zuckerberg has long been an avid fan of MMA. The billionaire entrepreneur also shares a close friendship with Alex Pereira and made sure to cheer on 'Poatan' ahead of his UFC 320 rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Meta CEO visited the Brazilian's locker room, bearing gifts as 'Poatan's made his final preparations before making the walk to the octagon.In a video doing the rounds on social media, Zuckerberg can be seen gifting the fighter what seems to be a pair of Oakley Meta Vanguard Performance AI glasses.Earlier this June, Meta partnered with Oakley to launch a new line of performance smart glasses designed for athletes. According to Meta's website, the eyewear boasts an array of AI capabilities, alongside a 12 MP camera with an ultra-wide 122-degree field of view and 3K recording capabilities.The glasses also offer adept stabilization to capture smooth POVs of athletes in motion, as well as all-terrain open-air speakers engineered to deliver high-quality audio even in winds up to 30 mph.Upon receiving the glasses, Pereira immediately donned them before breaking into his signature 'Chama dance'. Hyping up the fighter, Zuckerberg enthusiastically said:&quot;I'll see you out there. I'm cheering.&quot;Check out Mark Zuckerberg and Alex Pereira's interaction below:At UFC 320, Pereira got the revenge on Ankalaev, securing a first-round TKO. He is now a three-time UFC champion, having won the middleweight belt once and the light heavyweight title twice.Alex Pereira calls for UFC White House spotAlex Pereira seems to have bigger plans in mind after reclaiming the light heavyweight title at UFC 320. With the UFC White House card set for next June, 'Poatan' wants a spot on the historic card.Speaking with Megan Olivi following his win over Magomed Ankalaev, the Brazilian touched on a host of topics, including his ambitions to move up to heavyweight. However, what truly took the spotlight was his closing remarks:&quot;White House, Chama!&quot; [6:06 minutes into the interview]Promotional elites, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, have called for the headlining spot on the card. However, Dana White has confirmed that he'd only start building the event by February.