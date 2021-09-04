"I'm no Colby Covington" - Paddy Pimblett claims he is not playing a gimmick to gain the attention of MMA fans

Ever since Paddy Pimblett officially signed his UFC contract in March earlier this year, he has managed to keep himself in the headlines. The 26-year-old carries a brash persona, which is evident from comments he has recently made.

Pimblett, however, claims that he wears his identity on his sleeve. He doesn't hide his emotions or refrain from saying things that others may not like. For Pimblett, speaking his heart out is the only way to connect with the fans. He believes he doesn't need to switch his persona like Colby Covington in order to get popular.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve," said Pimblett on episode 426 of the UFC's Unfiltered podcast. "Some people think that what I do when I'm talking to people is a persona. I'm no Colby Covington, lad. This isn't WWE. I'm 'Paddy the Baddy'. I'm Paddy Pimblett from Liverpool. I wear my heart on my sleeve. What you say is what you get... Everything that you see and hear from me is me. When the cameras are closed behind doors, this is what I'm like. I don't put on a show for no one. I'm just me," he added.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's appearance on Unfiltered below:

Paddy Pimblett hopes to make a successful UFC debut

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his UFC debut later today against Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout. His last fight was at Cage Warriors 122, where he put in a stunning performance opposite Davide Martinez. Apparently, it was Pimblett's impressive showing against Martinez that earned him a UFC contract.

Ahead of his debut, Pimblett has said that he will be "very disappointed" if he doesn't finish Vendramini in the first round. In the lead-up to their fight, 'The Baddy' has said he will dominate his Brazilian once they lock horns at UFC Vegas 36.

Vendramini fired back at Pimblett and claimed that he was being overconfident. The 25-year-old lightweight is 1-2 in the UFC since making his debut in 2018. His last fight was against Fares Ziam at UFC 263, where he found himself on the wrong side of a majority decision.

