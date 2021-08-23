"He's becoming the Karen of the MMA scene" - Paddy Pimblett mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov for his comments on Mike Tyson's podcast

Talks of Khabib Nurmagomedov making a comeback to the octagon only grew louder after news of Paddy Pimblett's arrival in the lightweight division broke out.

But Pimblett, while dismissing any talk of his comeback, took a shot at 'The Eagle' for his comments on Mike Tyson's podcast.

While in conversation with Submission Radio's Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov, Paddy Pimblett slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov for his actions while he featured on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

"I'd love (bringing Khabib out of retirement) lad, I would. I'd love that. But I can't see him coming back at all. He's become the Karen of the MMA scene. On the podcast with Mike Tyson the other day lad he's going, 'Oh can you put this fast food away and this weed?' No lad! It's his podcast, he'll do what he wants. Shut up! You've been invited on as a guest lad. Do as you're told you di**y," exclaimed Pimblett.

Catch Paddy Pimblett's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Can Paddy Pimblett bring Khabib Nurmagomedov back?

Khabib Nurmagomedov's return has been a hotly debated topic ever since he bowed out of the MMA scene.

He was initially touted for a comeback against Georges St.-Pierre, however talk of that bout quickly fell away.

Once Paddy Pimblett signed with the UFC, he earned a significant amount of clout as the fighter who could maybe lure 'The Eagle' out of retirement.

However, as Pimblett recently admitted, the possibility of Khabib coming out of retirement to fight seems highly unlikely. What's more, having passed up on an opportunity to butt heads with one of MMA's greatest icons in GSP, making a comeback to fight a relative novice seems almost absurd.

Should Khabib Nurmagomedov decide to make a comeback to active competition, we reckon Paddy Pimblett would find himself at the bottom of a rather long list of aspiring contenders to fight the Dagestani phenom.

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Harvey Leonard