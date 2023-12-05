“I'm not concerned” – Superbon Singha Mawynn shrugs off threat of phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai

At ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, Superbon Singha Mawynn will return to the Circle for one of the biggest fights of the year.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will look to close out the year in style when he takes on Thai striking prodigy Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

With the 24-year old’s featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line, fans have been waiting to see this contest for the last few months with several cancellations and push backs.

Despite all of the hype, the former pound-for-pound number one isn’t too concerned with the danger that he faces in this contest.

Superbon is excited for the challenge that this fight presents as he told Nickynachat that fights of this magnitude come with the territory at this stage in his career:

“I'm not concerned about facing Tawanchai. I feel like it's something fun and exciting for me. I feel that whenever I want to fight, I should do so with a skilled opponent.”

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms live in Asia primetime on December 22.

Superbon wants only tough assignments in ONE Championship

Superbon is correct in saying that if he is going to compete inside the Circle at this stage in his career, it may as well be in the most difficult match-ups available.

The former featherweight kickboxing king has proven his level multiple times under the ONE Championship banner so there is no need to have him fight anywhere but the top.

Despite losing his world championship at the start of the year, the accolades of the Thai striker speak for themselves at this stage in his career.

It’s hard to imagine anything significantly damaging his stock at this stage, which gives him a sense of freedom to go out there and seek out the most exciting challenges.

It’ll be the same case when he takes on Tawanchai for a chance to join an elite list of warriors who have tasted success in multiple disciplines on the global stage of ONE Championship.