Ellis Badr Barboza explained why he deserved a title shot against Prajanchai.

On Friday, February 7, Barboza has an opportunity to change his life for the better in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event. The UK striker will challenge two-sport world champion Prajanchai for his strawweight Muay Thai title.

Barboza has fought and won twice under the ONE banner, with some fighters needing a few more appearances to earn a title shot. During an interview with ONE, the 24-year-old explained why he deserved the opportunity:

"Right now, I’m the best option. I beat Aliff. Thongpoon is in Prajanchai’s gym, so that can’t happen. I’m the best on offer and I’m the most dangerous fight for him too."

Prajanchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza will headline ONE Fight Night 28 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the co-main event, former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O looks to make a splash in the flyweight division against Kongthoranee.

ONE Fight Night 28 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Friday's event will also showcase Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita (strawweight MMA), Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Ibragim Dauev (bantamweight MMA), Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (bantamweight Muay Thai), and more.

Prajanchai plans to extend legendary run with win against Ellis Badr Barboza

In May 2022, Prajanchai suffered his lone promotional defeat, losing his strawweight Muay Thai belt to Joseph Lasiri after he failed to answer the bell to start the fourth round.

Since then, the Thai superstar has been on a phenomenal run, starting with a win against Kompet Fairtex. Later, he defeated Sam-A to become the interim Muay Thai king and later unified the belt by getting back at Joseph Lasiri. During this run, he also defeated Akram Hamidi and Jonathan Di Bella in kickboxing, becoming a two-sport world champion after the latter.

At ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai plans to continue his supreme reign in the strawweight striking divisions by taking out another valiant contender.

Ellis Badr Barboza has fought twice in ONE, defeating Thongpoon (third-round knockout) and Aliff Sor Dechapan (split decision). The UK striker now faces the toughest test of his fighting career.

Barboza has shown flashes of greatness during his promotional tenure. With a win against Prajanchai, the 24-year-old would separate himself among the elite strikers in ONE Championship.

