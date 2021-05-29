"I'm glad you ain't get it bi***" - Brian Ortega puts Colby Covington on blast over TUF 29 criticism

Brian Ortega has responded to Colby Covington's slander of The Ultimate Fighter season 29. The UFC Featherweight said he is glad that 'Chaos' didn't get to become a coach for the upcoming TUF season.

Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski are the two coaches for TUF 29. The duo was scheduled to fight each other at UFC 260, but the bout was pulled off the card after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19.

During Covington's interview with James Lynch, he thrashed Ortega and Volkanovski for not being "entertaining."

"Those guys (Ortega and Volkanovski) are going to make a complete mockery of the show. There’s just no entertainment factor there. They’re decent fighters for the little weights, for the little midgets, but they don’t sell. There’s no controversy, there’s no drama, there’s nothing," said Covington.

UFC was apparently planning to announce the return of TUF with Covington and Jorge Masvidal being the two coaches. However, the idea fell apart after Gamebred was pitted against Kamaru Usman for a title match at UFC 261.

Responding to Covington via Twitter, Brian Ortega said:

"Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even fu***n want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got as*ed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bi***."

When is Brian Ortega likely to fight Alexander Volkanovski?

TUF 29 will start airing on June 1 of this year. Traditionally, the coaches share the octagon at the end of the season, and such will be the case with Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski as well.

Although UFC hasn't officially announced the date of the fight, it is expected that the pair of Featherweights might lock horns at UFC 266.

Speaking to Joe Rogan on his recent podcast, Volkanovski hinted that he'll challenge Brian Ortega in early September.

"From what I’m told - and I don’t know if I’m going to get in trouble saying this - but I think it’s September, early September. I’m guessing,” said Volkanovski.

UFC 266 is set to take place on September 4, 2021. The PPV card will also see Jan Blachowicz defending his light heavyweight belt against Glover Teixeira.

