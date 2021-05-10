'I'm going into this a wild dog'- Conor McGregor reveals a major change for Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Conor McGregor recently revealed that he will be away from his family in preparation for his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is set to face Poirier at UFC 264 and claims to be putting everything into his training.

While answering a fan on Twitter, Conor McGregor also revealed that he has been training his son for a potential future career in MMA. Revealing a major change in his training camp, Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter:

"Yes! I’ve been training my son since day 1. He will be ready if he decides too. I am going to do this fight away from the family also. For a change. Fights and boppies and cuddles is a hard one to balance. I’m going into this one a wild dog."

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 has been sealed

Although the fight appeared to be falling apart at one point, all involved parties seem to have come to an agreement at the negotiating table. Ariel Helwani of ESPN made the announcement on Twitter that the 'The Diamond' would indeed be stepping inside the Octagon on July 10 to face Conor McGregor for the third time. Helwani wrote on Twitter:

"Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in."

Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier for the first time in a featherweight matchup at UFC 178. 'The Notorious One' predicted a first round knockout of Dustin Poirier and went on to do just that. McGregor has even labeled it the easiest matchup of his career.

However, McGregor wouldn't be as accurate with his prediction for the second matchup against Poirier. Dustin Poirier put on a striking masterclass at the UFC 257 headliner, decimating Conor McGregor with vicious calf kicks to the lead leg. After neutralizing McGregor's movement, Poirier finished the Irishman with strikes at 02:32 in round 2.

With a 1-1 record, a rubber matchup between the two was imminent in the aftermath of UFC 257. Since then Poirier has even forgone his shot at the UFC lightweight title for a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.