"I'm gonna break those bones in your face" - Jorge Masvidal aims bitter rant at Kamaru Usman, taunts Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal has showcased a rant directed at his next opponent, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, making fun of former rival Ben Askren on the way.

'Gamebred' will have his rematch against Usman at UFC 261 on April 24 for the 170 lb belt. The two met inside the Octagon for the first time less than one year ago, when Usman made his first title defense.

In a video posted to his social media, Jorge Masvidal promised to violently end the fight against the welterweight champion, referring to the time he knocked Askren out with a flying knee to the face.

"Another picture-perfect moment is coming up—courtesy of [Kamaru] Usman's face. [I] can't wait. I'm going to break those bones in your face like a f*cking chicken wing. [He has] been talking a lot of cr*p, bringing religion into it, fighters shouldn't be bringing religion into it. But there you go."

Jorge Masvidal claimed that Usman only defeated him in the first fight because he did not have enough time to prepare himself properly. Notably, he had to step into the bout with just one week's notice following Gilbert Burns' withdrawal.

Jorge Masvidal switched his attention to Ben Askren

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Jorge Masvidal continued the rant by changing the focus from Kamaru Usman to Ben Askren, who recently claimed to have made 'Gamebred' famous.

"Anyways, [I] can't wait to dismantle you. I'll do you worse than I did that f*cking bum over there. Whatever his f*cking name is. Still talking s*it. That's you that got the knee, not me b*tch. Don't bring up my name. Because every time you see me, you don't even want to talk to me, you want to go the other way. So shut the f*ck up. Because all this s*it online… who gives a f*ck? Because when you and Usman see me, you tuck tail and go the other way. Or you f*cking ask someone to get in between us."

He then returned attention to Usman and the comments he made ahead of their first match last year. Jorge Masvidal believes that Usman crossed the line when he said Masvidal referred to himself as "God."

"You're both b*tches, and I'm going end you both the same way. Usman, don't you worry, you shouldn't have said s*it about my religion, you little b*tch. [I've] never called myself Jesus. I can't wait, though, to f*cking end your *ss in a very violent way."

Kamaru Usman on Jorge Masvidal: "He thinks he's Jesus, I'll put him in a coffin this time" #UFC258 — Fightful MMA (@FightfulMMA) February 14, 2021