“I’m gonna kill you” - Kwon Won Il's pure unadulterated violence against bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade

Kwon Won Il seeks redemption and wants a world title shot against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

In June 2022, Andrade secured a first-round knockout win against Won Il on his way to becoming the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion two fights later. Since then, ‘Pretty Boy’ has won three consecutive fights by knockout to potentially set up a rematch against the Brazilian superstar.

On Jan. 12, Won made a case for being the next ONE bantamweight MMA world title challenger after knocking out Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18. Following his impressive performance, the South Korean-born fighter had this to say during his post-fight interview:

“Hey Fabricio chicken dance Andrade, where are you motherf*cker? I’m gonna kill you!”

ONE commentator Mitch Chilson followed up by announcing Won had secured a $50,000 performance bonus. ‘Pretty Boy; responded by saying:

“I’m rich baby!”

The ONE Fight Night 18 replay can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Fabricio Andrade voices interest in Kwon Won Il rematch before ONE Fight Night 18

In February 2023, Fabricio Andrade became the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion by defeating John Lineker by TKO in their rematch. After coming up short in his super-fight against Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, Andrade plans to defend his world title for the first time.

Lineker and Kwon Won Il are the most likely options for Andrade’s next opponent. During an interview with the promotion before ONE Fight Night 18, ‘Wonder Boy’ had this to say about potentially fighting Won next:

“If Kwon wins, I believe he could be the next contender. And it would be a good fight against him. I’ve faced him before, and he’s a guy who promotes fights a lot. He’s a guy who creates attention and generates expectations for fans with the way he promotes his fights, so I think it would be a good fight for me.”

Kwon Won Il held up his part of the deal by emerging victorious at ONE Fight Night 18. With that said, it’s unclear what the promotions plan to do for Fabricio Andrade’s next fight. Only time will tell if Won gets the opportunity before John Lineker.