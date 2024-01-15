“It will be much more entertaining” – Kwon Won Il says a potential rematch with Fabricio Andrade would sell out in South Korea

South Korean knockout artist Kwon Won Il was not able to unleash his full arsenal in his first showdown with Brazilian fighter Fabricio Andrade in 2022, as he was knocked out in the opening round.

However, he has vowed not to have a repeat of it if a rematch between them pushes through.

‘Pretty Boy’ won his third straight victory last week at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, defeating Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by TKO (elbows) in the second round. Their featured bantamweight MMA showdown took place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Kwon Won Il was dominant in the contest, punishing his opponent with his combination of striking and grappling, which Shinechagtga had a hard time handling.

During the post-fight press conference, the 28-year-old Extreme Combat/P-Boy MMA standout shared that while he is happy to come up with another win, a rematch with Andrade is something he wants for him next.

He highlighted that if they battle once again, it would be an entertaining contest, unlike the first time around, and something that would sell well in South Korea. Kwon said:

“So the fight that I [might] have with Andrade, it will be much more entertaining and I highly believe that the ticket sales will be higher. And it will even be able to be sold in Korea as well.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Kwon Won Il met Andrade in June 2022 when the Brazilian was not yet the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. Andrade went on to knock out Kwon in the opening round with a nasty body kick. The loss ended his three-fight winning streak at that time.

The replay of Kwon’s latest win and other matches at ONE Fight Night 18 is available on demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America..

Fabricio Andrade open to fighting Kwon Won Il a second time

Reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is willing to face off against South Korean Kwon Won Il once again, seeing the Korean as a good challenge for him as titleholder.

‘Wonder Boy’ shared this in a recent interview with ONE after getting wind that ‘Pretty Boy', who he knocked out in their first showdown in June 2022, is angling to have a rematch with him.

Andrade said he is also interested in a do-over with Kwon, provided he won in his recent fight at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12:

“If Kwon wins, I believe he could be the next contender. And it would be a good fight against him. I’ve faced him before, and he’s a guy who promotes fights a lot. He’s a guy who creates attention and generates expectations for fans with the way he promotes his fights, so I think it would be a good fight for me.”

Kwon Won Il did win at ONE Fight Night 18, stopping Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg by TKO in the second round (elbows), solidifying his standing as contender for the title currently held by Andrade.