"I’m gonna do my thing” - Bobby Green oozes confidence while previewing Jalin Turner clash at UFC Austin 

Bobby Green and Jalin Turner are set for a Texas shootout as they square off in the co-main event of UFC Austin this weekend.

The clash is a much-anticipated affair given the aggressive styles of both fighters, and a finish could very well be on the cards.

'King' was initially scheduled to face off against Dan Hooker this weekend in what would have been a five-round fight. But 'The Hangman' suffered an injury last week during training that ruled him out of the bout, and Jalin Turner stepped up to replace him.

Despite the last-minute change of opponent, Bobby Green was still full of confidence as he previewed his clash with 'The Tarantula'.

The veteran lightweight was interviewed by Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA after yesterday's weigh-ins. She asked 'King' which part of his skillset he believed was superior to Turner's. Bobby Green said:

"It sounds cocky if I said everywhere, except the reach. I'm gonna do my thing, that's all I can say. I'm gonna do my thing. Ain't nothing change but the day. I'm still gonna have my hands down, I'm still gonna swag it out. And make it look good."

Watch the video below from 1:22:

Jalin Turner explains why he accepted the clash with Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Jalin Turner went to war with Dan Hooker in July in one of the best fights of 2023. During his recent press conference ahead of UFC Austin, Turner shared that seeing the Kiwi in hospital after their UFC 290 clash affected him mentally.

Jalin Turner also shed light on how he felt he had been forced into accepting a bout with Bobby Green this weekend. 'The Tarantula' stated that he initially turned the fight down after being called by the UFC brass.

But according to the lightweight contender, a second phone shortly thereafter changed his mind about accepting the fight.

During his pre-fight press conference, Turner said:

"Feeling like I didn't have a choice not to take it."

Watch the video below from 0:35: