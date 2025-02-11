“I’m happy with the result” - Prajanchai says stunning elbow finish of Ellis Badr Barboza was his game plan all along

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai was clinical in his tearing down of British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza in their title match last week. He capped things off with a stunning elbow finish, which he said fell within his game plan.

The 30-year-old Thai champion successfully defended the strawweight Muay Thai gold in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai was on top of his game throughout the contest, showcasing his excellent striking skills that had 'El Jefe' grappling for answers no end. He landed a solid right elbow late in the fourth round that opened a nasty cut above Barboza's left eyelid.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout pointed it out to the referee, who immediately called a pause to the contest for the Englishman to be looked at. After being assessed by the ringside doctors, it was ruled Barboza would not be able to continue, and the match waved off in favor of the reigning champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following his impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 28, Prajanchai shared his thoughts on what went down against Barboza, including how the finish was something he worked at in training and how very pleased he was at delivering on it.

He said:

"Of course, I’m happy with the result and my performance because it has been the game plan, and I’ve also trained very hard. It worked and I’m very happy."

Watch the interview below:

The win at ONE Fight Night 28 marked the first successful defense of Prajanchai of the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title after reclaiming it and unifying the division's championship belts in December 2023.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 28 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Prajanchai looks to fight Jonathan Di Bella in kickboxing rematch next

The win at ONE Fight Night 28 also maintained Prajanchai PK Saenchai's standing as a two-sport world champion as he also holds the division's kickboxing championship belt. It is the world title he wants to put at stake next, possibly against former divisional king Jonathan Di Bella.

He communicated this following his impressive TKO victory last week to successfully defend his strawweight Muay Thai belt, telling the post-event press conference:

"Well, I don't have any names in mind right now in terms of Muay Thai, but in kickboxing, I would like to face Jonathan Di Bella."

Prajanchai battled Di Bella for the vacant strawweight kickboxing world title in June last year. winning by unanimous decision.

