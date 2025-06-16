"I'm a hater bro" - Israel Adesanya goes scorched earth on Joaquin Buckley while reacting to UFC Atlanta 

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts about Joaquin Buckley, admitting that he considers himself a "hater" of Buckley.

Ad

'New Mansa' was scheduled to fight Kamaru Usman in the main event at UFC Atlanta last Saturday. Adesanya, who often shares live reactions to fights, was seated in his home to watch the UFC Fight Night.

Just moments before Buckley's walkout, 'The Last Stylebender' couldn't hold back his honest opinions. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Adesanya expressed his thoughts, saying:

"I hate this n*gga bro. I don't even use the word hate lightly, but I hate this n*gga bro. Something about him just f**king annoys me. Coolest thing he's ever done is that kick... At one point, I just literally walked away as he was talking, and he didn't like that, and then he went against me since then but f**k the dude. Maybe I'm a hater bro."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (2:05):

Ad

Buckley ultimately lost to Usman by unanimous decision at UFC Atlanta, ending his six-fight winning streak.

When Joaquin Buckley discussed loophole in Israel Adesanya's fighting style

Israel Adesanya once dominated the UFC middleweight division for nearly four years. Eleven months ago, in an episode of the JRE MMA Show, Joaquin Buckley discussed the loopholes in Adesanya's fighting style, saying:

"I feel like Izzy is able to be finished in certain positions that he put himself in because there’s a lot of things that he does. Because of his reach, he leans back a lot to try to counter away from punches. But if you can find that angle and you can see the holes open in there because his body is there, his chin is available, you can find that punch."

Ad

Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (23:43):

'The Last Stylebender' is currently struggling to secure victories and has suffered three consecutive defeats against Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.