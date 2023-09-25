"I'm from the hood" - Gervonta Davis talks fighting MMA, says boxing skills will trump head kicks

Not many world-class boxers have dared to cross over to MMA. However, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is ready to test his luck in the cage if a lucrative contract presents itself.

'Tank', who is 29-0 as a professional, is one of the faces of present-day boxing. The 28-year-old believes his superior pugilistic skills will be enough to help him get the better of any MMA fighter.

Boxers have traditionally not fared well against the ground threat mixed martial arts fighters present. To put it into context, when former UFC heavyweight champion Randy Couture duked it out against world champion boxer James Toney at UFC 118, 'The Natural' submitted pugilist in the very first round.

Regardless, Davis is confident about his ability to deal with wrestlers. Per the WBA lightweight champion, he also has some experience in grappling.

During a recent interview on the Full Send Podcast, he said:

"If they pay me enough like that, I'm comfortable with, I'll fight an MMA fight... Can you kick me in the face? I'd still do it because, think about it, I slip punches. So if somebody can kick me from all the way down here, I deserve to get kicked... I don't think nobody is like getting me down. I'm from the hood, like we do some wrestling [in the hood]."

Catch Gervonta Davis' comments below:

Gervonta Davis' coach teases "Something big" for next fight

This year has presented Gervonta Davis with career-defining moments as well as staggering lows in his personal life.

'Tank' started the year on a high note, clinching finishes over Hector Luis Garcia and Ryan Garcia. However, in June, the 28-year-old was incarcerated for 44 days owing to a hit-and-run case from 2020.

Since his release in July, the fighter has been itching to get back in the ring, and now it seems 'Tank' has almost finalized his next opponent.

In an appearance on The Rize Podcast, the WBA lightweight champion's trainer Calvin Ford teased his pupil's next outing, saying:

"Right now, something big is coming... I can tell you that. It’s quiet for a reason. They're trying to seal the deal... Listen to what I'm saying, they are trying to seal the deal... Trust what I'm saying. It's going to make the world turn like the world returns."

Catch Gervonta Davis' trainer Calvin Ford's comments below (0:20):