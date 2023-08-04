Exclusive: UFC was 'stupid' to pit James Toney, the only boxer to cross over to UFC, against Randy Couture: Rampage Jackson 

Very few professional boxers have dared to cross over to MMA. So it was a surprise when former multi-divisional world champion James Toney decided to try his luck in the octagon in 2010.

However, Toney's time in mixed martial arts came to a quick close as his debut ended in a humiliating first-round submission loss against Randy Couture at UFC 118.

'Lights Out,' being a boxer, was well versed in striking. In contrast, the former UFC heavyweight champion was a more complete fighter with a solid wrestling background.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Toney relentlessly campaigned Dana White to give him a UFC fight, hoping to prove boxing was superior to MMA.



On the night, Couture took Toney down and submitted him in the first round. Ten years ago today, boxer James Toney made his MMA debut against Randy Couture at UFC 118.Toney relentlessly campaigned Dana White to give him a UFC fight, hoping to prove boxing was superior to MMA.On the night, Couture took Toney down and submitted him in the first round. pic.twitter.com/rp8WtadRn1

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson took James Toney's abysmal UFC stint to explain why most boxers avoid trying their luck in the cage.

The former light heavyweight kingpin stated that the premier promotion could've milked Toney's global popularity more effectively if they were a bit smarter in the match-making room.

Per 'Rampage' the UFC should've paired the 54-year-old up with strikers instead of a well-rounded fighter like Randy Couture:

"I'm going to be the one out here to say that UFC was stupid because they could've made a lot more money out of James Toney. They put him in there with Randy Couture's old a**, and Randy Couture took him down right away and submitted him."

He added:

"They should've put him in there with a Kimbo Slice or... Houston Alexander or somebody that would go and, you know, stand and bang. And so if he won one, you know, bring him back... And that's probably what it is, like the boxers right now [They'll be like] f**k that we're not going in there."

Catch Rampage Jackson's comments below (5:03):

James Toney blasts current boxers while talking about Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. rematch

Last weekend Errol Spence Jr. conceded a ninth-round knockout defeat against Terence Crawford. In the wake of the loss, the former unified welterweight champion called for a rematch against 'Bud' at 154 pounds.

However, former world champion James Toney believes that regardless of the weight class, 'The Truth' will lose again. Moreover, the 54-year-old doesn't think highly of the current crop of boxers to begin with. During a recent interview with MillCity Boxing, 'Lights Out' said:

"154? He is still getting f****d up. Even if they fought at [1]54 or [1]60 [pounds], he is still getting knocked out because he is not built for this s**t. None of these fighters in this game today are built like we were built. This is a whole new game. It's sad... Look, all these good fighters that are there today, they should be fighting each other, quit playing the game called protect the p***y."

Catch James Toney's comments below (0:28):