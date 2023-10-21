“I’m more than just a brawler” - KO artist Trevor Peek opens up after failing to secure a finish in Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Yahya and Trevor Peek engaged in a thrilling clash in the lightweight division at UFC 294.

Peek displayed his striking prowess from the opening bell, taking control of the fight with a barrage of low kicks. Yahya, however, retaliated with a takedown attempt but found himself on the receiving end of a right hand from Peek. Although Yahya swiftly bounced back to his feet, Peek seized the moment to secure a body lock and executed a trip. Despite absorbing a series of punches, Yahya showcased resilience and pushed forward.

Peek pursued a takedown attempt, which Yahya countered with a guillotine choke attempt. By the end of round one, it seemed like Peek had done enough to win the round.

In the second round, Peek maintained his offensive strategy, while Yahya countered with pressure and kicks. The final round saw Peek's dominance shine through, with a relentless flurry of punches. He secured a takedown and full mount, and although Yahya fought back to his feet, he maintained a defensive strategy while absorbing blows.

In the end, the judges awarded Trevor Peek a unanimous decision victory with scores of 29-28, 30-27, and 30-27.

Expand Tweet

Trevor Peek has a reputation for being a knockout artist, punctuated by eight knockout victories on his record (overall 9-1-0, 1 NC). Speaking in the UFC 294 post-fight interview on why he could not secure a finish, Peek stated:

"I wanted to go in there and show everybody that I'm more than just a brawler. I know I got loopy and threw a few wild punches. We'll time it up and fix it next time. I also wanted to show everyone that my gas tank was better."

Catch Peek's comments below:

Expand Tweet