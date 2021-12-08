"I'm just gonna pick him apart" - Matt Sayles is planning to leave Jordan Leavitt "messed up" after their bout at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus

At UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, Matt Sayles will make the move up to lightweight in order to take on Jordan 'The Monkey King' Leavitt. Their fight promises to be an intriguing clash of styles, as Sayles will attempt to use high-level striking to overcome the grappling-focused Leavitt.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Matt Sayles broke down his plan of attack for when he faces off against Leavitt. Sayles stated that:

"I don't want to put myself in bad spots. I'm not gonna rush anything. But like I said, with my power I think, not even trying, I can put him out... He knows it's coming, I know I'm gonna let it go. I think I'm gonna dance around a little bit, show some footwork. I've been working on a lot of boxing... I'm just gonna pick him apart, get that finish. He's gonna looked really messed up after the fight, his face ain't gonna be the same."

Matt Sayles eyeing a future matchup with Rafael Fiziev

Matt Sayles considers his long-term future to be at featherweight. However, he does note that if he is able to string together some momentum at 155lbs, then a fight with rising prospect Rafael Fiziev would appeal to him.

He states that:

"Honestly, I just don't care who they give me but if I have to fight at 55, and I get momentum going, and they give me the fight, then Rafael Fiziev... I'm a striker, you know, I want somebody who can throw with me. It'll show what I can do."

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata Said it before and I’ll say it again:



Fiziev is a monster and real dark horse at 155.



Said it before and I’ll say it again:Fiziev is a monster and real dark horse at 155. https://t.co/qxAkYstz9P

Rafael Fiziev recently defeated fellow top prospect Brad Riddell at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. After a hard fought first two rounds, Fiziev landed a spinning wheel kick to the jaw of Riddell, resulting in a standing TKO stoppage.

Sayles will have to put on some very impressive performances to earn a fight against Fiziev, but there is no doubt a matchup between the two men will produce fireworks.

You can check out the full interview with Matt Sayles below:

Edited by Josh Evanoff