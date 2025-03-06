"I'm just gonna roll the dice" - Israel Adesanya shares prediction for Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev rematch at UFC 313

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has shared his prediction for the co-main event of UFC 313, Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev.

In 2023, Gaethje locked horns with Fiziev at UFC 286 and won by majority decision. Heading into UFC 313, 'The Highlight' was originally scheduled to fight Dan Hooker. However, after Hooker’s withdrawal due to hand injury, 'Ataman' has now replaced him in short notice and will fight 'The Highlight' in a rematch.

In a recent YouTube video, Adesanya previewed how the UFC 313 co-main event could play out. He shared his prediction and had some suggestions for Gaethje:

“If he [Gaethje] fights smart, it wouldn’t have to be a factor... So yeah, hey man, this is one of those ones where I’m just gonna roll the dice, but because Gaethje is one up, I think I won’t be surprised if Fiziev wins. But for betting reasons, and I hope Gaethje fights smart…if Gaethje fights smart, it won’t be a factor... For betting reasons, I am gonna go with Gaethje."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (7:04):

According to Adesanya, the battle will go the full three rounds, with Gaethje winning by decision. He believes 'Ataman' is a hard foe to finish.

Israel Adesanya comments on Justin Gaethje’s potential UFC future

In the same UFC 313 preview video on Israel Adesanya’s channel, 'The Last Stylebender' remarked about how Justin Gaethje’s future in the UFC could look.

Adesanya thinks the promotion could reschedule Gaethje vs. Hooker down the line. However, it all depends on how 'The Highlight's' impending fight with 'Ataman' plays out.

As per the former UFC middleweight king, Gaethje can also chase a shot at the UFC lightweight gold next if he wins again against Fiziev:

“Who knows what happens after this. They might reschedule, they might not. He might move on. Depends on how this fight plays. Gaethje might be like, 'F**k it, I want the belt next.'"

