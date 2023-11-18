“I'm a little confused” - Tony Ferguson’s former opponent weighs in on ‘El Cucuy’s’ decision to train with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson's former opponent has broken down the UFC legend's decision to train with David Goggins. In May 2020, Ferguson's epic 12-fight win streak ended courtesy of a fifth-round TKO defeat against Justin Gaethje.

A former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson is currently on a six-fight losing streak. Heading into his next fight, a lightweight bout against Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, 'El Cucuy' has been training with retired US Navy SEAL David Goggins.

Expand Tweet

Goggins is a well-known endurance athlete, having competed as a triathlete, ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, and more. While Ferguson is no stranger to unconventional training regimens, his training with Goggins is believed to be more challenging.

Under Goggins' supervision, Ferguson notably participated in 'Hell Week,' a grueling one-week training program that US Navy SEALs endure.

Expand Tweet

UFC lightweight Bobby Green, who beat 'El Cucuy' via third-round submission in July 2023, has now discussed Ferguson's work with Goggins.

During a recent conversation with Green, The Schmo insinuated that Goggins would possibly help Ferguson improve his cardio.

Green responded by suggesting that Ferguson shouldn't undergo extreme cardio training and should instead work on his basic combat skills. 'King' said:

"Yeah, everybody's saying that. I'm a little confused too just like the rest of the MMA crowd. I just feel like Tony needs a sick-a** guy like me, who could kind of tone in his weirdness and put some basics back together, some of the basic things. And he'll be nice. But I don't know why he's doing all this cardio stuff."

Green added:

"I think he'd be dope if he just picked up some of the basics, his jab a little better, his head movement a little better. Those small little things like that, and he'll be great. But I think that's where the problem is at. He's punching, his chin is still up, and he's getting hit. Somebody needs to help him with those aspects of fighting. It's nothing to do with his heart or his cardio."

Watch Green discuss the topic at 6:12 in the video below:

Former UFC champion disapproves of Tony Ferguson's training with David Goggins

Presently, Bobby Green is booked to fight Dan Hooker at the UFC Fight Night event on December 2, 2023. Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson looks to end his losing streak by beating Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023. The Pimblett showdown is being viewed as a crossroads fight for Ferguson.

Expand Tweet

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, a fighter whom Tony Ferguson defeated via unanimous decision in November 2016, recently addressed his collaboration with David Goggins.

'RDA' indicated that while Goggins' long workouts help build mental fortitude, they'd likely be counterintuitive to Ferguson inside the octagon. Dos Anjos tweeted:

"I see Tony’s workouts with David Goggings. Those long workouts will not help Tony’s condition, it will slow him down. It could help him with some mental strength but Tony does not need that. He’s very strong mentally."

Expand Tweet