“I’m at peace” - Nico Carrillo put sting of bantamweight loss behind him with successful return to featherweight

Nico Carrillo is feeling good after climbing back into the win column. After seeing his unbeaten streak snapped against Nabil Anane at ONE 170, 'The King of the North' made his highly anticipated featherweight debut at ONE Fight Night 30 against Thai sensation Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Ad

Needless to say, it was a successful day at the office for the Scot, scoring a spectacular second-round knockout and likely putting himself in contention for the division's top prize after just one fight.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his big win, Carrillo was finally at peace for the first time since his defeat in January.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm at peace right now, mate," Carrillo said with a smile. "I'm back in the winner's column, mate. I'm very sane, man. I'm happy to do it."

Ad

The victory improved Carrillo to 5-1 under the ONE Championship banner and 28-4 overall. More importantly, it got him back into title talks, albeit in a different weight class.

Nico Carrillo put a lot of pressure on himself ahead of ONE Championship return

While Nico Carrillo delivered another lights-out performance against Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30, the Scot was quick to admit that he put a lot of pressure on himself to bounce back after suffering his first setback.

Ad

"It took a lot of resilience to come back here today and do this. And I did feel less pressure, but I also felt so much pressure because I put the pressure on myself because I have high standards and I want to be the best. I also never wanted to lose again," Carrillo added in his post-fight interview.

Ad

What's next for 'The King of the North' remains to be seen, but after beating the fifth-ranked contender in the featherweight division, things are once again looking up for the 26-year-old Muay Thai star.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 30 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.