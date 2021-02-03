"I'm ready to fight the last fight"- Edson Barboza still waiting for the UFC to book his final contractual fight

With one final fight left on his current UFC contract, Edson Barboza is getting impatient with the promotion. With the UFC yet to book Barboza in what could be his final fight for the promotion, the Brazilian has expressed his frustrations.

A long-term veteran at lightweight, Edson Barboza was last seen inside the octagon back in October of 2020. In his first fight in the featherweight division, Barboza secured a victory over Makwan Amirkhani and has been eager for a quick turnaround fight.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Edson Barboza claimed that nothing has changed in terms of his final UFC fight. The veteran Brazilian also added that he is ready for his last fight with the promotion but could also be open to renewing his contract if the promotion offers him a better one.

“Nope, nothing changed. I was just waiting. I called my manager end of December and said, ‘Hey, if the UFC wants to give me a fight, please, I’m ready, and I was training a lot December, January. I’m ready. If the UFC gives me an opportunity to fight real soon, to fight the last fight, I’m ready. If you’re going to renew my contract, let’s see what happens, or let me go. I have three options right now, but let’s see what happens. Like I said, I have one more fight, and I’m ready for this fight.”

Edson Barboza has made it clear that he has been training a lot for the last few months and is definitely ready to step back into the octagon. The next time Barboza takes to the cage, it will be the 35-year-old's third fight at 145.

Edson Barboza could fight in the UFC for the final time in 2021

Edson Barboza is expected to fight in the UFC one final time this year. In the past, the Brazilian has expressed his frustrations of not being offered a contract that he desired and one that would see him earn more than his current contract does.

During his time with the UFC, the veteran fighter has shared the octagon with some of the absolute best including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Paul Felder, and Tony Ferguson, to name a few.